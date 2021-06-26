Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,720 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,720 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 25.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

In related news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.