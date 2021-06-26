Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGY opened at $16.21 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

