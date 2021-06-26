SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $75,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEIC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 68.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 34.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 201.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEIC stock opened at $62.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.28.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

