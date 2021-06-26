Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0163 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0163 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $269,518.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000054 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,564,208,857 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,199,147 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

