Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives $38.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,273,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,710,000 after acquiring an additional 252,551 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $76,063,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,647,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,659 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

