Sessia (KICKS) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sessia coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges. Sessia has a market capitalization of $501,931.15 and approximately $24,714.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00052136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.75 or 0.00574005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037701 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

