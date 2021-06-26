SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 30,539 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,539 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $68,663,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total value of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock worth $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $77.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.08. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

