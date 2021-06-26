SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 1,330.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,538 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $2,418,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Futu by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.20. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $204.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60 and a beta of 1.28.

FUTU has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.80.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

