SG Americas Securities LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 70.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $319.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.43 and a beta of 0.20. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.91.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

