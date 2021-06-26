SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 60,702 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 3,454.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,971,000 after buying an additional 71,140 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 12,226 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 62.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 156,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after buying an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE WMS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.69. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.