SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 16,484 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,377 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.35.

In other news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $2,528,962. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RL stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.75.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

