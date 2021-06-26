Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $181.62 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $181.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.60 million and the highest is $188.60 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $738.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $723.56 million to $768.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $951.23 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. Shake Shack’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.94.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $2.83 on Friday, hitting $105.23. 898,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.28. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 88.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

