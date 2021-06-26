Sharon A. Decker Sells 2,400 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CULP opened at $16.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.55. Culp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 1.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,589,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 29.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.