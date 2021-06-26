SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $17.10 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHSP. Lake Street Capital cut shares of SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.22.

SHSP stock opened at $16.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95. SharpSpring has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.81.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $3,118,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $2,759,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in SharpSpring by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the first quarter worth about $2,024,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the fourth quarter worth about $1,715,000. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

