Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,539.13 ($20.11).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,413.20 ($18.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,364.10. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,671.60 ($21.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 629 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, with a total value of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02). Insiders bought 648 shares of company stock valued at $867,889 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

