Sierra Wireless Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $726.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.25.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Sierra Wireless
Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.
