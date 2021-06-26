Sierra Wireless Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,663 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,016% compared to the average daily volume of 149 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sierra Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $726.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. FMR LLC raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

