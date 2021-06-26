Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist Sells 49,000 Shares

Silver One Resources Inc. (CVE:SVE) Director Claudia Tornquist sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.76, for a total value of C$37,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 331,000 shares in the company, valued at C$251,560.

Shares of CVE:SVE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70. Silver One Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico, Canada, and the United States. The company holds an option to acquire a 100%-interest in its flagship project the Candelaria Silver project located in Nevada. It also holds interests in the PeÃ±asco Quemado in the state of Sonora, La Frazada in the state of Nayarit, and Pluton in the state of Durango.

