Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

