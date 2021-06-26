Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 5.3% Higher

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 87,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,908,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Skillz news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

