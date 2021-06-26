Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 130,472.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,550,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.31% of Slack Technologies worth $306,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 48.3% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 691,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,104,000 after buying an additional 166,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 60.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $112,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WORK opened at $44.20 on Friday. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of -100.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.