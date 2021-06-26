Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,175 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.64. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

