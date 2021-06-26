Smith Moore & CO. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR)

Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.92% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 164.3% during the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 193,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 120,411 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAPR opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

