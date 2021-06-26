Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Smith Moore & CO. lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FANG. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,646,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $96.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

