Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $232.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have outpaced the industry year to date. The stock got a boost from robust surprise trend, as it reported its third straight earnings beat and fourth consecutive sales surprise in first-quarter 2021. Additionally, both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. Results gained from robust sales across all segments. Notably, Snap-on remains on track with its Value Creation model and other cost-reduction initiatives. Its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. A solid cash position is likely to help it stay afloat. However, higher costs have been a headwind. The company’s operating income included $7.5 million of restructuring costs, while gross margin included 60 bps of incremental costs in the first quarter. Also, the pandemic-related costs remain a concern.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

SNA stock opened at $221.82 on Thursday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $128.66 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total value of $420,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.23, for a total value of $1,343,398.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,254 shares in the company, valued at $12,056,478.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,456 shares of company stock worth $16,213,793 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $100,011,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 998.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after buying an additional 162,052 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after buying an additional 132,579 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $17,735,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

