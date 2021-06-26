SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SolarWinds stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4,684.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 991.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

