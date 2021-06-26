South Dakota Investment Council Buys 337 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.12% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $2,046,000. Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 60,477 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,148,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,170,000 after purchasing an additional 189,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

