South Dakota Investment Council Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,155 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $704,217 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

