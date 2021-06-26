S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 690,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $58,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.92.

S&P Global stock opened at $412.36 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $412.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $385.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

