SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (SLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5294 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.