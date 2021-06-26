Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

SPXSF remained flat at $$180.55 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.12. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a twelve month low of $122.70 and a twelve month high of $180.55.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

