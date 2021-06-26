Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 365,108 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 247,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,910. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.