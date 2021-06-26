Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 166.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Sprott were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Sprott by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,296,000 after acquiring an additional 539,347 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 171,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

SII has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

