Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sprout Social posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.47. 2,482,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $94.15.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $397,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205 in the last ninety days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after acquiring an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,297,000 after acquiring an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 128,713.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 730,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,186,000 after acquiring an additional 729,806 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,706,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.