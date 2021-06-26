SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE (LON:SSE) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,670 ($21.82) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.60).

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SSE to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded SSE to a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,523.13 ($19.90).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,516.50 ($19.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,513.12. The company has a market capitalization of £15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.85. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,659.10 ($21.68).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy purchased 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, with a total value of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

