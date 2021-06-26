STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $39.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

