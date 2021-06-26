Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Market Cap Tops $36.87 Million

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00052115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00575275 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00037791 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Tokenization Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Tokenization Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Standard Tokenization Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

