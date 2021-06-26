Stellar (XLM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $473.36 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $5.43 billion and $473.36 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00045059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.57 or 0.00166667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00093624 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,082 coins and its circulating supply is 23,196,088,981 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

