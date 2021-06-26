Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $15.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.03 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 50,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.
About Stellus Capital Investment
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.
