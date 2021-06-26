Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.21 Million

Analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $15.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.03 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $61.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 million to $62.35 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $63.95 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 795,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 161,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 38,586 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCM traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. 50,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,507. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

