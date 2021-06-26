Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $342.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $342.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.50.

ACN stock opened at $294.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,101,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

