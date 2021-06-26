Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Denbury from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $79.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $15.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.78 and a beta of 3.78.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Denbury will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $116,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $153,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $172,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

