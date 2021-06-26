Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $547.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $545.00 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $443.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $487,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $1,485,765.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,483 shares of company stock valued at $28,592,324 over the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.50. 1,669,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

