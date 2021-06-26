Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of TechnipFMC Put Options (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,040 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 920% compared to the average volume of 102 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $194,024,000 after buying an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $118,889,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth about $134,428,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 79.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,224,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 4,978,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

FTI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.25. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

