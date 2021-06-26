Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 8,195% compared to the typical volume of 77 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 403.01 and a current ratio of 403.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.97. TPG RE Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -57.55%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

