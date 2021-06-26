Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Sandbridge Acquisition Call Options (NYSE:SBG)

Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 10,297 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,103% compared to the typical volume of 245 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBG. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,622,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $9,167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sandbridge Acquisition by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 712,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $6,932,000.

SBG stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Sandbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

