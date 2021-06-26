StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.
STNE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.17.
NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 38,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 492,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types
Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.