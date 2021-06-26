StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

STNE has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC raised StoneCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneCo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander upgraded StoneCo from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.17.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $95.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 38,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 492,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

