Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.13% of Stryker worth $116,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.18.

Stryker stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $172.35 and a one year high of $268.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

