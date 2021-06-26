Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Financial Comparison

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sumco and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 2 1 1 2.75 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sumco has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sumco and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $2.73 billion 2.53 $246.43 million $1.64 28.99 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,194.29 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08% Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86%

Summary

Sumco beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

