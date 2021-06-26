Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of SMMCF stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

