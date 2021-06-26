Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $68.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SLF traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.82. The stock had a trading volume of 516,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,752. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.21.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after buying an additional 149,617 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 851,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,863,000 after purchasing an additional 89,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,924 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

