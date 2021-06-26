Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.00, but opened at $1.07. Sundial Growers shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 471,647 shares changing hands.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 6.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 6,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,086,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after buying an additional 10,909,198 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

